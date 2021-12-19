Christmas shutdown for two NHL teams as more matches fall to Covid

The Boston Bruins have been shut down through December 26 because of rising coronavirus cases

Los Angeles (AFP) – The National Hockey League postponed another round of games on Saturday as Covid-19 cases among teams grow as two teams were shut down through Boxing Day.

Advertising Read more

The league said in a news release that it took the action to try a halt the rapid spread of the latest coronavirus variants.

The NHL decided to shut down the Boston Bruins and Nashville Predators through December 26.

The Predators have eight players and several coaches placed in Covid-19 measures. They were scheduled to play Carolina on Sunday and Winnipeg on Tuesday.

The number of Bruins players in Covid-19 protocols increased to 10 on Saturday after forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar were added to the list.

Boston had been set to play Montreal on Saturday, but that game was postponed on Friday. The Bruins will not play in Ottawa on Sunday or against Carolina on Tuesday.

Additionally, the Vancouver Canucks and Toronto Maple Leafs both had their next two games postponed.

"The decision was made by the NHL's, the NHLPA's and the Clubs' medical groups," a league spokesperson said in a statement.

"The league is in the process of reviewing and revising its regular season schedule."

© 2021 AFP