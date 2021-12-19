Clash after Belgian Covid measures protest

Sunday's protest against anti-coronavirus measures in Brussels was smaller than two previous marches, but still ended in clashes with police

Brussels (AFP) – Belgian police intervened to disperse stone-throwing youths Sunday after the latest protest march in Brussels against anti-coronavirus measures.

The crowd that marched from the Gare du Nord railway to a park in the city's European quarter was smaller than in two previous protests -- around 3,500 people, according to the police.

But a smaller number of mainly young, black-clad and hooded protesters clashed with riot officers protecting the route to EU headquarters, where officials were meeting African leaders.

Belgian police deployed riot officers and barbed wire to keep the march away from EU headquarters, where senior officials were meeting African leaders Aris Oikonomou AFP

Belgium is recording around 10,000 new Covid cases per day as the Omicron variant spreads in Europe, and authorities have again begun to tighten public health rules.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo's government will meet on Wednesday to decide on any new measures, and the neighbouring Netherlands has already ordered a Christmas lockdown.

The stone- and bottle-throwers were dispersed back into the Jubilee Park by charges by riot police, and plain clothes officers made several arrests, an AFP journalist saw.

