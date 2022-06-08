Consistency key for Mueller after Germany draw again

Thomas Mueller says Germany must be more consistent against top Nations

Berlin (AFP) – Thomas Mueller says Germany must be more consistent and score wins over the top nations if they are to be considered among the favourites for the looming World Cup finals.

Advertising Read more

A Harry Kane penalty two minutes from time at Munich's Allianz Arena saw England snatch a 1-1 draw with Germany on Tuesday in their Nations League clash.

Germany dominated for long periods and took the lead through Jonas Hofmann until defender Nico Schlotterbeck conceded a late penalty by fouling Kane.

The Germans are unbeaten in all 11 games under head coach Hansi Flick, but could only draw with England, Italy and the Netherlands in their last three games.

"It's a bitter note that we're again not getting the three points," Mueller moaned in Munich.

"The performance level was high, but consistency and results are part of being a top team.

"Now we have to confirm that and not just keep hinting at it."

The 32-year-old had a few chances in front of England's goal on his 114th international appearance and saw improvements from last Saturday 1-1 draw against the Italians in Bologna.

"It was a completely different feeling compared to Italy. You've seen what we're capable of," he added.

After two games in Group A3, Germany sit third in the table and are two points behind leaders Italy.

Germany face a tricky away tie against second-placed Hungary this Saturday in Budapest, where England suffered a shock 1-0 defeat last weekend.

The Germans then host Italy in Moenchengladbach next Tuesday.

After the draw in Munich, England coach Gareth Southgate described the Germans as "masters of tournaments".

However Flick's team have a point to prove heading into November's World Cup finals following their disastrous Russia 2018 campaign when they bowed out after the group stages.

"Disappointment is the main feeling," admitted Germany's Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan after the draw with England.

"We had chances to score a second and third goal.

"We want to try to do better in the next few games to get back to the top," he added with Germany currently ranked 12th in the world.

© 2022 AFP