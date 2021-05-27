Court jails men who aided Barcelona attackers for 8 to 53 years

From left to right: Mohamed Houli Chemlal, Driss Oukabir and Said Ben Iazza

Madrid (AFP)

A Spanish court on Thursday handed jail terms of between eight and 53 years to three men who helped the jihadists behind the 2017 Barcelona attacks that killed 16 people.

The Islamic State (IS) group claimed the bloodshed of August 17-18, when pedestrians were mown down by a van in Barcelona and others were attacked at a nearby seaside town as Europe was battered by a string of jihadist attacks.

Following a three-month trial which began in November, the National Court sentenced Mohamed Houli Chemlal and Driss Oukabir, who were convicted of belonging to a terror cell, to 53 years and 46 years respectively, while handing eight years to Said Ben Iazza for collaborating with the group.

Chemlal and Oukabir were also convicted of the manufacture and possession of explosives and terrorist-related destruction, but the court cleared them of 14 counts of terrorist murder and other injury-related charges.

The sentences were longer than those requested by the prosecution which had asked for Chemlal and Oukabir to serve 41 and 36 years respectively.

Despite the length of their sentences, the judges said the pair would not serve more than 20 years behind bars.

