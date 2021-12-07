Covid isolation forces Welsh side Scarlets to forfeit European match

London (AFP) – Scarlets announced on Tuesday they had forfeited their European Champions Cup pool game against Bristol, saying there was "too much risk" to players who have been locked in coronavirus quarantine.

The Welsh team currently have 32 players isolating at a hotel in Northern Ireland after returning from South Africa, which is on the UK government's Covid-19 red travel list.

They had been due to play two United Rugby Championship fixtures in South Africa, but those were postponed due to an outbreak of the new Omicron variant.

The Scarlets' 10-day isolation period is due to end a day before the Bristol game, which had been scheduled to take place on Saturday.

A statement from tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby said: "EPCR have been informed by Scarlets that due to player welfare concerns and the club's inability to safely field a matchday squad, they are not in a position to fulfil their Heineken Champions Cup, round 1 fixture against Bristol Bears scheduled for Saturday, 11 December at Ashton Gate."

The EPCR has confirmed a 28-0 scoreline in Bristol's favour and an award of five match points to the English Premiership club.

Fresh travel restrictions were imposed by Britain on South Africa following the discovery of Omicron and Scarlets' plea to EPCR to reconsider its position on rescheduling of European matches fell on deaf ears.

The club said they had 14 fit players training at their Parc y Scarlets ground -- seven senior players and seven development players -- and, despite receiving offers to borrow players from the Ospreys and Dragons, they feel unable to put together a match-day squad.

Scarlets executive chairman Simon Muderack said the club had not made the decision lightly.

"Ultimately, though, the welfare of our players has to be our priority and, following discussions with our staff, it was felt that there was too much risk to ask the players currently in quarantine to play a game of this magnitude and intensity just a day after coming out of quarantine."

"We did look into the possibility of registering players from other regions and we have been grateful for the positive response from Ospreys and Dragons," he added.

"But, any players we did loan would effectively be 'cup-tied' (ruling them out of playing for another team), which has made that option a challenge as well.

“With the integrity of the competition in mind, we felt we were unable to put together a matchday 23 that would safely be able to take the field against the Bears."

Muderack stressed the squad had returned no positive coronavirus cases either before leaving South Africa or since arriving in Northern Ireland.

Munster and Cardiff, who were also forced to leave South Africa, are due to play European fixtures against Wasps and Toulouse respectively this weekend.

