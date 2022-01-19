Cowboys quarterback Prescott sorry over officials jibe

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has apologized for comments appearing to praise fans who pelted game officials with bottles and missiles

Los Angeles (AFP) – Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has apologized for praising fans who pelted game officials with bottles and other missiles following the team's playoff defeat to San Francisco on Sunday.

Advertising Read more

Prescott drew criticism in the wake of the Cowboys' loss in Arlington after responding to a question about spectators targeting his team-mates for abuse as they walked off the field.

However when informed that the fans appeared to be hurling objects at the officiating crew rather than Cowboys players, Prescott responded: "Credit to them then. Credit to them."

He was later invited to walk back his comments in the same press conference but declined to do so.

However in a series of posts on Twitter late Tuesday, Prescott apologized for his postgame remarks.

"I deeply regret the comments I made regarding the officials after the game on Sunday," Prescott wrote.

"I was caught up in the emotion of a disappointing loss and my words were uncalled for and unfair.

"I hold the NFL Officials in the highest regard and have always respected their professionalism and the difficulty of their jobs. The safety of everyone who attends a game or participates on the field of a sporting event is a very serious matter.

"That was a mistake on my behalf, and I am sorry."

Prescott's postgame comments drew ire from basketball, with the NBA Referees Association accusing the Cowboys star of condoning violence against officials.

"As an NFL leader, he should know better," the NBRA wrote on Twitter.

"We encourage the NFL to take action to discourage this deplorable behavior in the future."

© 2022 AFP