Cowboys to visit Packers in key NFL November matchup

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (L) will see former Packers coach Mike McCarthy (R) again in November

New York (AFP) – Former Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy makes his first trip back to Lambeau Field as Dallas coach when his Cowboys visit the Packers on November 13, the NFL announced Wednesday.

On the eve of releasing the entire 2022 regular-season schedule, the league announced that two of its most storied rivals will meet in the 10th week of the campaign in what promises to be a marquee contest.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the reigning NFL Most Valuable Player, will lead a revamped Packers attack against the Cowboys and standout quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys have won five Super Bowl titles while the Packers own four Super Bowl triumphs and nine NFL crowns in the pre-Super Bowl era.

Cowboys coach McCarthy guided the Packers from 2006 until being dismissed by the club in December 2018, his tenure including a victory by Rodgers-led Green Bay in Super Bowl 45 in 2011.

McCarthy signed with the Cowboys in January 2020 and has gone 18-15 in two seasons with Dallas, leading the Cowboys into last season's playoffs.

It's the first time the Cowboys have visited Green Bay since 2016, which was also the last time Dallas beat Green Bay. The Packers have won the past three games between the clubs.

