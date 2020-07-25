This week on The Sound Kitchen, you’ll hear the answer to the question about the countries U-S President Donald Trump wants to invite to the next G7 meeting. There’s "On This Day", great music, and of course, the new quiz question. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

Welcome to our new RFI Listeners Club member: Abu Hayat Kamal Murad from Natore, Bangladesh. As we say in French, Bienvenue Abu!

This week’s quiz: On 6 June, I asked you a question about the next G7 meeting, which will be hosted by the U-S. RFI English journalist Zeenat Hansrod wrote an article about it for our website: “Trump delays G7 meeting, wants to welcome back Russia” (see below), which you were to refer to for the answer to this quiz.

As Zeenat noted in her article, this year’s G7 summit was originally scheduled for March, then delayed until June due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On 1 June, U-S President Donald Trump announced that he wanted to postpone the G7 summit to at least September, or until after the U-S elections in November.

The United States currently holds the presidency of the Group of 7, which is a group of seven industrialized nations. The members are Germany, Japan, France, Britain, Canada, Italy, and the U-S.

As host president, Trump can invite whoever he wishes. Of course, he wants to invite Russia. If you remember, Russia used to be number eight when the group was the G8 – the country’s membership was suspended indefinitely in 2014 when Russia annexed the Crimea. Russia formally withdrew from the group in 2017.

Trump also announced he wanted to invite three other countries, aside from Russia. That was my question to you. You were to tell me which three other countries Donald Trump wants to invite to the next G7 meeting.

The answer is: India, Australia, and South Korea. Trump said he wants to expand the G7 to include Russia, India, Australia, and South Korea as he considers the G7 to be: "a very outdated group of countries" in its current format.

The U-S president went on: "I'm postponing it because I don't feel that as a G7 it properly represents what's going on in the world."

A White House spokeswoman said Trump wants the countries to discuss China at the summit. His aides indicated he was seeking a larger group that could act as a counterweight to China, whose relationship with the United States right now is at its worst.

The winners are: Abu Bakarr Turay from Freetown, Sierra Leone; Sapna Bain from Chhattisgarh, India; Enamul Haque from Rajshahi, Bangladesh; RFI Listeners Club member Maria Khanam Moure from Munshiganj, Bangladesh, and RFI Listeners Club member Fareem Noor, the president of the WULO Listeners Club in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: “Funky Blues” written and performed by Johnny Hodges and his ensemble; “Improv Montreux 1988”, performed byJosé Areas and Armando Peraza; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov, and “Les Immortels”, written and performed by Franklin Boukaka.

This week's question ... You'll have to listen to the show to participate.

