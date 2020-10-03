This week on The Sound Kitchen, you’ll hear the answer to the question about John Hume. There’s “On This Day’, listener news, Ollia’s Happy Moment, great music, and of course, the new quiz question. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

This week’s quiz: On 8 August, I asked you a question about Irishman John Hume, who died earlier that week. You read about him on our website, in David Coffey’s article “Nobel Laureate John Hume, the architect of peace in Northern Ireland dies aged 83”.

Hume was a great man of peace. He was, as David noted, the architect of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which brought peace to Northern Ireland after three decades of sectarian violence between (mainly) Roman Catholics – who wanted a united Ireland, and (mainly) Protestants, who wanted to stay within the UK. Hume won the Nobel Peace Prize that same year for his work in bringing about the end of what was known as “The Troubles”. He also won the world’s two other major peace prizes – the only person who has won all three – and that was your question. You were to write in with the names of the two other peace prizes which Northern Ireland’s John Hume won.

The answer is: The Gandhi Peace Prize and the Martin Luther King Award . Again, John Hume is the only person to have won all three of these awards for peaceful conflict solving.

The winners are: Mrs Fulmala Bain from Chhattisgarh, India, and four RFI Listeners Club members: Mr Arne Timm from Harjumaa, Estonia; Nasyr Muhammad, from Katsina State in Nigeria; Lamia Khandaker from Narayanganj, Bangladesh, and Hans Verner Lollike from Hedehusene, Denmark.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: “Take the A Train” by Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington, performed by Duke Ellington and his orchestra; “Jump Children!” by Maurice King, performed by Anna Mae Winburn and the International Sweethearts of Jazz; “Foggy Dew” by Charles O’Neill, performed by flutist Maggy Ryan; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; “The Chariot Procession” from the film Ben Hur, composed by Miklos Rosza, and the “Fantasy on Polish Airs”, op 13, by Frederic Chopin, performed by Emanuel Ax and the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment conducted by Sir Charles Mackerras.

This week’s question ... You'll have to listen to the show to participate. You have until 26 October to enter this week's quiz; the winners will be announced on the 31 October podcast. When you enter, be sure you send your postal address in with your answer, and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

