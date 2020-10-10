This week on The Sound Kitchen, you’ll hear the answer to the question about the young French footballer. There’s “On This Day’, listener news, Ollia’s Happy Moment, great music, and of course, the new quiz question. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

This week’s quiz: On 12 September, I asked you a question about a very young French footballer, who was just a teenager when he won the World Cup for us in 2018. For that, he was awarded the FIFA World Cup Best Young Player award. 2018 is also the year he was signed to the Paris-St Germaine club, in a transfer with the Monaco club, for whom he’d played since 2015 – when he was only 16!

Unfortunately, on 7 September, he tested positive for COVID-19, and couldn’t play in the League of Nations France-Croatia match the following day. I asked you to send me his name.

The answer is: Kylian Mbappé! The young man is now fit as a fiddle and back on the field.

The winners are: Shahzad Shabbir, the president of the Pak-France RFI International Listeners Club in Sahiwal, Pakistan; S B Sharma, the president of the RFI Listeners Club in Jharkhand, India; Helena Borski from Poznan, Poland, and two winners from Bangladesh: Mr Dibos from Naogaon and Tahtiha Saleh from Nilphamari.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: Three traditional Finnish folk songs for two mandolins; “Black and Tan Fantasy” by Duke Ellington, performed by Theolonius Monk; “Live it Up” by Nicky Jam, performed by Nicky Jam, Will Smith, and Era Istrefi; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; “The Chariot Procession” from the film Ben Hur, composed by Miklos Rosza, and “Nuku Nuku Nurmilintu”, a traditional Finnish lullaby, sung by Merja Soria.

This week’s question ... You'll have to listen to the show to participate. You have until 2 November to enter this week's quiz; the winners will be announced on the 7 November podcast. When you enter, be sure you send your postal address in with your answer, and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

