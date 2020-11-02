28 Journalists killed worldwide in 2020 according to press watchdog

Paris-based Reporters Without Borders says that in the first ten months of 2020, 28 journalists have been killed in the line of duty.

A table published by the press watchdog, shows that in total 28 journalists were killed, as well as three media assistants.

Another 247 journalists were imprisoned, as well as 119 “citizen journalists,” and 14 media assistants.

Those the media workers were “killed or imprisoned in connection with their journalistic work,” according to RSF, which does not include those who were killed or imprisoned for reasons unrelated to their work or for whom the link with their work has not yet been confirmed.

China: #1 journo jailer

Mexico is the most dangerous place for journalists, with 5 killed, followed by Iraq (4) and Honduras, Pakistan and Syria, that each saw three reporters murdered.

China jailed most journalists by far (72,) followed by Egypt (29,) Saudi Arabia (20,) Iran (15) and Turkey (14.) The vast majority of journalists jailed by China belong to the Muslim Uyghur or Khazak minorities and worked for news outlets in Xinjiang Autonomous region, currently target of a massive crackdown.

