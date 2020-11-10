Musical hot air balloon over Champagne country takes culture to new heights

Champagne in the Air, a concept by DJ Edouard Canon, with DJs Ned and Mast and violinist Angie.

Two French DJs and a violinist took flight in a hot air balloon over Champagne country near Reims on Sunday, in a bid to boost spirits in the midst of the Covid-19 lockdown. The first-of-its-kind endeavor went ahead without a hitch.

Culture, like so many other sectors, has had to reinvent itself to cope with the lockdown and restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. There's no shortage of ideas.

Take this concept by DJ Edouard Canon for example, who sent his pals DJ Mast & DJ Ned into the skies in an old-fashioned hot air balloon over the stunning countryside near Reims, in the wine country of the east of France.

They picked a perfect autumn day for a live DJ set -- a gesture of solidarity with all DJs and performers unable to work in clubs because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

With Angie on electric violin, the trio carried their music mix across the skies for more than an hour, accompanied by a pilot from Les Montgolfières Champenoises, a sound technician, a photographer, with a separate cameraman following in a small helicopter.

Champagne in the Air - equipment used for a DJ set in a hot air balloon in Champagne, east of France, 9 November 2020. Screen grab of video equipment seen from above. Credit Mazing Reims © Mazing

