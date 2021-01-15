MyFrenchFilmFestival shines spotlight on French-language film

MyFrenchFilmFestival is the world’s first online French-language film festival. Now in its 11th year, the festival begins today and runs until February 15, 2021. The festival is run in partnership with RFI.

Once again, it offers internet users worldwide 10 shorts and 10 feature films in competition, as well as several films out of competition, all subtitled in 10 languages.

With comedies, romances, dramas, documentaries, animated films, classics, VR, short films for young audience, this year’s the selection will spotlight the great diversity of French-language cinema.

MyFrenchFilmFestival launch

Last year there was more than 12 million film views across 200 territories last with a special Stay Home edition during the lockdown

Furthermore, around 60 streaming platforms will showcase the festival around the world (Apple TV app, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video and MUBI), which aims to shine the spotlight on a new generation of French-language filmmakers. It also gives internet users the chance to share their enthusiasm – and support - for French-language cinema.

Five prizes are awarded at the end of the festival, including the Grand Jury Prize, the Audience Awards and the International Press Awards. This year, the International Jury is composed of Monia Chokri, Mounia Meddour, Gianfranco Rosi, Rosalie Varda and Franco Lolli.

