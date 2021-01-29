Cannes Film Festival 2021 postponed to July

The Cannes Film Festival 2021 has been postponed to July (Illustration photo)

The world's biggest film festival, which usually takes place in May in the southern French city of Cannes, has been pushed back to July this year because of the Covid-19 crisis.

"As announced last autumn, the Cannes Film Festival, gave itself the possibility to modify its dates according to the evolution of the world health situation", said the organisers in a press release published on 27 January.

The 2021 edition will therefore take place from Tuesday 6 to Saturday 17 July.

Initially scheduled from 11 to 22 May 2021, the Festival de Cannes will now take place from Tuesday 6 to Saturday 17 July 2021. #Cannes2021 — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) January 27, 2021

The festival was cancelled last year, while rival European events in Berlin and Venice went ahead under strict health restrictions.

The Berlin Film Festival, which usually kicks off in February, said last month it would run this year's edition in two stages, an online offering for industry professionals in March and a public event in June.

In 2019, Cannes' coveted Golden Palm or Palme d'Or was awarded to South Korean film Parasite by Bong Joon-ho, which went on to win the first Best Foreign Picture Oscar at the Hollywood Academy Awards.

The Cannes festival attracts some 45,000 people with official accreditation every year, of whom around 4,500 are journalists.

