'Annette' starring Marion Cotillard, Adam Driver to open 74th Cannes film festival

Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard in "Annette", a film by French director Leos Carax
Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard in "Annette", a film by French director Leos Carax © CG Cinéma International
The new film in English from French director Leos Carax will open the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, organisers said Monday. The world-famous event, cancelled in 2020, is scheduled for 6-17 July.

Annette brings together two favourites of independent cinema, Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, as a glamorous celebrity couple whose lives are upended by the arrival of their first child, "a mysterious girl with a special destiny."

The trailer, released on Monday, indicates this will be another visually arresting and wildly inventive film from Carax.

Annette will be the first English-language film for the director, known for dark and ambitious arthouse favourites Holy Motors and Les Amants du Pont Neuf.

The film will run as part of the main competition for the Palme D'Or, with the jury this year headed by US director Spike Lee.

The Cannes Film Festival, usually held in May, has been postponed to 6-17 July this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The trade fair that runs alongside the festival has been moved online and is due to be held from 21 to 25 June.

