‘Annette’ starring Marion Cotillard, Adam Driver to open 74th Cannes film festival

The new film in English from French director Leos Carax will open the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, organisers said Monday. The world-famous event, cancelled in 2020, is scheduled for 6-17 July.

Advertising Read more

Annette brings together two favourites of independent cinema, Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, as a glamorous celebrity couple whose lives are upended by the arrival of their first child, "a mysterious girl with a special destiny."

📣ANNETTE by Leos Carax, starring Marion Cotillard & Adam Driver, will premiere internationally for the Opening of the 74th Festival de Cannes on July 6th and will simultaneously be released in French cinemas! #Cannes2021 @charlegillibert @TribusP

More ►https://t.co/h3zZZsFHiB pic.twitter.com/3succqOAyf — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) April 19, 2021

The trailer, released on Monday, indicates this will be another visually arresting and wildly inventive film from Carax.

Annette will be the first English-language film for the director, known for dark and ambitious arthouse favourites Holy Motors and Les Amants du Pont Neuf.

Adam Driver and Marion Cotillardien "Anette" , a film directed by Leos Carax © CG Cinéma International

The film will run as part of the main competition for the Palme D'Or, with the jury this year headed by US director Spike Lee.

The Cannes Film Festival, usually held in May, has been postponed to 6-17 July this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The trade fair that runs alongside the festival has been moved online and is due to be held from 21 to 25 June.

(with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe