David Hockney immortilises his time in Normandy with vibrant digital frieze

The dazzling colours of the Normandy countryside are a perfect fit for Hockney. © AFP/Thomas Coex

British painter David Hockney, one of the world's most popular living painters whose works fetch millions, shows his new offering, "A Year in Normandie". The 90-metre long frieze, created on iPad and inspired by the Bayeux Tapestry, will light up the main gallery of the Musée de l’Orangerie in Paris until 14 February 2022.