Hollywood in tears as Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman bows out

Tributes have been pouring in for Ivan Reitman, the acclaimed producer and director of comedies such as Ghostbusters and Animal House, who has died at the age of 75. Sony Pictures described Reitman as "a great talent and an even finer man".

In his decades-long career Reitman produced and directed films which helped establish major comedy stars such as Bill Murray.

It was Ghostbusters which launched a Hollywood dynasty, with the story of four men dressed in a version of firefighting gear tackling marshmallow monsters and slimy green spirits in a bid to save New York from a supernatural takeover. The film spawned decades of sequels and reboots.

The news of Reitman's death sparked a wave of tributes, including from some of the stars of 1984's Ghostbusters, one of the most popular comedies ever made.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of Ivan Reitman. Truly a great man and filmmaker who I had honor and privilege of knowing and working with. Deepest condolences to the entire family," tweeted actor Ernie Hudson, who played Ghostbuster Winston Zeddemore in the original and its 1989 sequel.

Among Reitman's other successful comedy hits; Kindergarten Cop, Junior, Stripes and Twins.

'I loved working with him'

"I'm in absolute shock," tweeted Paul Feig, who directed the 2016 reboot with an all-female cast of Ghostbusters.

"I had the honour of working so closely with Ivan and it was always such a learning experience. He directed some of my favorite comedies of all time. All of us in comedy owe him so very much. Thank you for everything, Ivan. Truly."

Original 'Ghostbusters' stars (L to R) Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Bill Murray attend the world premiere in New York of 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' on November 15, 2021 Theo Wargo GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File

"Ivan Reitman was old school in the best way, and kind. I loved working with him. It's sad he's gone, it makes me feel older and like my childhood movies are more faraway than ever. RIP," tweeted actress Mindy Kaling.

Reitman was born in Komarno, in what is now Slovakia, on 27 October 1946.

His Jewish parents survived the Nazis but, four years after his birth, fled Czechoslovakia to escape communism.

They eventually made their home in Toronto.

A legacy of laughter

Reitman died peacefully in his sleep at his home in California, relatives said.

"Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life," his children said in a statement.

"We take comfort that his work as a film-maker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world."

He is survived by his son Jason, also a film director, and daughters Catherine and Caroline.

