French actress Isabelle Huppert misses Berlinale award ceremony after positive Covid test

French actress Isabelle Huppert has a stack of trophies from the world's top festivals.

French screen legend Isabelle Huppert has tested positive for Covid-19 and was unable to pick up her lifetime achievement award at the Berlinale film festival in person.

One of France's best-known actresses, Huppert was due to receive an honorary Golden Bear prize on Tuesday, (15 Feb) at the 72nd Berlin Film Festival, which has also been screening a retrospective of her films.

But Huppert tested positive for the coronavirus in Paris and was unable to attend, the festival said in a statement.

Instead, she took part in the ceremony remotely.

Today Isabelle Huppert, recipient of the Honorary Golden Bear, has been tested positive for the coronavirus in Paris and will not attend the Berlinale. The actor confirmed to be well and will tune in live for the award ceremony (Feb15, 9.45pm). Our best wishes to @huppert_films❤️ — Berlinale (@berlinale) February 14, 2022

This year's Berlinale, the first major European film showcase of the year, has come under fire for going ahead as an in-person event just as Covid-19 cases are surging in Germany.

The competition held over 11 days is due to wrap up today after screening around 250 films, a quarter fewer than in previous years.

The festival has also stuck to limited cinema capacity, testing and mask requirements in a bid to keep audiences safe.

But local media have criticised the decision to go ahead, with the Berliner Morgenpost warning of a "catastrophe" if the festival turned into a "superspreader event".

Huppert, 68, has a stack of trophies from the world's top festivals as well as two Cesar awards - the French Oscar - a BAFTA and an Academy Award nomination.

She is best known internationally for her roles in films such as The Piano Teacher, 8 women and Elle.

(with AFP)

