Cinema

French actress Isabelle Huppert misses Berlinale award ceremony after positive Covid test

Issued on:

French actress Isabelle Huppert has a stack of trophies from the world's top festivals.
French actress Isabelle Huppert has a stack of trophies from the world's top festivals. © AFP/Christophe Archambault
Text by: RFI Follow
1 min

French screen legend Isabelle Huppert has tested positive for Covid-19 and was unable to pick up her lifetime achievement award at the Berlinale film festival in person.

Advertising

One of France's best-known actresses, Huppert was due to receive an honorary Golden Bear prize on Tuesday, (15 Feb) at the 72nd Berlin Film Festival, which has also been screening a retrospective of her films.

But Huppert  tested positive for the coronavirus in Paris and was  unable to attend, the festival said in a statement.

Instead, she took part in the ceremony remotely.

This year's Berlinale, the first major European film showcase of the year, has come under fire for going ahead as an in-person event just as Covid-19 cases are surging in Germany.

The competition held over 11 days is due to wrap up today after screening around 250 films, a quarter fewer than in previous years.

The festival has also stuck to limited cinema capacity, testing and mask requirements in a bid to keep audiences safe.

But local media have criticised the decision to go ahead, with the Berliner Morgenpost warning of a "catastrophe" if the festival turned into a "superspreader event".

Huppert, 68, has a stack of trophies from the world's top festivals as well as two Cesar awards - the French Oscar - a BAFTA and an Academy Award nomination.

She is best known internationally for her roles in films such as The Piano Teacher, 8 women and Elle.

(with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning

Keep up to date with international news by downloading the RFI app

google-play-badge_EN