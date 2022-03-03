IPC bans Russians and Belarusians from 2022 Beijing Paralympic Winter Games

Beijing Paralympic Winter Games

Andrew Parsons, head of the International Paralympic Committee, said threats of boycotts had forced the IPC to ban Russian and Belarusian para athletes from the Winter Games in Beijing.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) bowed to pressure on Thursday and banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing as part of the continuing international boycott following the advance of Russian forces into Ukraine.

Advertising Read more

Organisers of the Games had said on Wednesday that they planned to allow the 83 members of the two delegations to take part under a neutral banner.

But after heated lobbying and a threat of a withdrawal from national participating committees (NPCs), IPC supremos accepted the showpiece occasion might be shorn of hundreds of participants.

“In taking our decision on Wednesday we were looking at the long-term health and survival of the paralympic movement,” said IPC chief Andrew Parsons.

“We are fiercely proud of the principles and values that have made the movement what it is today.

Change

"However, what is clear is that the rapidly escalating situation has put us in a unique and impossible position so close to the start of the Games.

“An overwhelming number of members have been in touch with us and been very open.

"They have told us that if we do not reconsider our decision, it is now likely to have grave consequences for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games."

France's national paralympic committee (CPSF) told Parsons he would have its support should he exclude the Russians and Belarusians.

Disagreement

"By betraying the Ukrainian autonomy and the ability of the Ukrainian people to decide its own fate, Russia is flouting the principles securing peace, dialogue and stability in the world," said a letter signed by NPC president Marie-Amélie Le Fur and Jean Minier, France's chef de mission in Beijing.

French officials had told Parsons they disagreed with Wednesday's decision to allow the Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete but officially stopped short of a boycott.

"The CPSF's priority is to support and accompany the French athletes who have been preparing for this major event for the past four years and they must not be penalised in any way," it said in a stateent.

The Games - which last until 13 March - will feature nearly 700 para athletes competing in 78 events in alpine skiing, nordic skiing, para ice hockey, wheelchair curling and snowboarding.

“To the para athletes from the impacted countries, we are very sorry that you are affected by the decisions your governments took last week in breaching the Olympic Truce," added Parsons.

"You are victims of your governments’ actions."

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe