Burkina Faso-born architect Francis Diebedo Kere wins prestigious Pritzker Prize

Architecture

Burkinabe architect Diebedo Francis Kere is photographed in his office in Berlin on 15 March 2022, after being awarded the 2022 Pritzker Architecture Prize.

The Pritzker Prize, architecture's most prestigious award, was awarded this week to Burkina Faso-born architect Francis Diebedo Kere - the first African to win the honor in its more than 40-year history.

Advertising Read more

Kere, 56, was hailed for his "pioneering" designs that are "sustainable to the earth and its inhabitants - in lands of extreme scarcity,"

Tom Pritzker, chairman of the Hyatt Foundation that sponsors the award, said in a statement.

Kere, a dual citizen of Burkina Faso and Germany, said he was the "happiest man on this planet" to become the 51st recipient of the illustrious Pritzker Architecture prize since it was first awarded in 1979.

"I have a feeling of an overwhelming honour but also a sense of responsibility," he told French news agency AFP during an interview in his office in Berlin.

Kere is renowned for building schools, health facilities, housing, civic buildings and public spaces across Africa, including Benin, Burkina Faso, Mali, Togo, Kenya, Mozambique, Togo and Sudan.

This image released by the Pritzker Prize shows the Lycée Schorge in Burkina Faso. Most of Kéré's built works are in Africa, in countries including Benin, Burkino Faso, Mali, Kenya, Mozambique, Togo and Sudan. © AP/Francis Kéré

"He is equally architect and servant, improving upon the lives and experiences of countless citizens in a region of the world that is at times forgotten," said Pritzker.

Kere won plaudits for his 2001 project for a primary school in Gando village, in Burkina Faso, where he was born.

Unlike traditional school buildings which used concrete, Kere's innovative design combined local clay, fortified with cement to form bricks that helped retain cooler air inside.

A wide raised tin roof protects the building from rains while helping the air circulate, meaning natural ventilation without any need for air conditioning.

Kere engaged the local community during the design and building phase, and the number of students at the school increased from 120 to 700, the Hyatt Foundation said in its release.

The success of the project saw the creation of an extension, a library and teachers' housing in later years.

"Francis Kéré’s entire body of work shows us the power of materiality rooted in place. His buildings, for and with communities, are directly of those communities – in their making, their materials, their programs and their unique characters," states the 2022 Jury Citation. pic.twitter.com/pJKeTRREvk — Pritzker Prize (@PritzkerPrize) March 15, 2022

Kere "empowers and transforms communities through the process of architecture," designing buildings "where resources are fragile and fellowship is vital," the statement adds.

"Through his commitment to social justice and engagement, and intelligent use of local materials to connect and respond to the natural climate, he works in marginalised countries laden with constraints and adversity," the organisers said.

In Kere's native Burkina Faso, his accolade was hailed as a reminder that the country should be known internationally for more than dealing with a violent jihadist insurgency.

Groups affiliated to Al-Qaeda and the so-called Islamic State group have killed more than 2,000 people and displaced at least 1.7 million.

"In the current pain of the security crisis, our country must remember that it is also the nation of exceptional men like Francis Kere," said Ra-Sablga Seydou Ouedraogo, of the non-profit Free Afrik.

Nebila Aristide Bazie, head of the Burkina Faso architects' council, said the award "highlights the African architect and the people of Burkina Faso."

In 2017, Kere became the first African architect to design the Serpentine pavilion in London's Hyde Park, a prestigious assignment given to a world-famous architect every year.

Blue-stained timber walls and a soaring spoked canopy designed to provide shade and catch rainwater, a project carried out by architect Francis Kéré for the Serpentine Gallery, London. © Wikimedia/CC/George Rex

He was also one of the architects behind Geneva's International Red Cross and Red Crescent Museum and has held solo museum shows in Munich and Philadelphia.

"I am totally convinced that everyone deserves quality," he said in his office, where he celebrated his award with his team.

"I'm always thinking how can I get the best for my clients, for those who can afford but also for those who can not afford.

"This is my way of doing things, of using my architecture to create structures to serve people, let's say to serve humanity," Kere added.

(with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe