2021 was a bumper year for French cinema, according to national film board

Cinema

French cinema production went back up to top pre-Covid pandemic levels in 2021 according to the latest figures published by the National Film Board (CNC). In total, 340 films were made in 2021 compared to only 237 in 2020.

The sudden increase was the result of production companies "making up" for the long periods of Covid restrictions and lockdowns, the CNC said on Monday.

On average, 289 films were made each year across the two years of the health crisis, compared to 300 on average previously.

With new health measures put in place to protect film crews, production took off with 6,946 days of filming in 2021, compared to 4,200 in 2020 and around 6,000 on average.

In total, the French government has so far put up €37.8 million to support the cinema industry since the beginning of the Covid health crisis.

Record investment

On the investment side, 2021 was also a record year with €1.1 billon ($1.2 billion), the second-highest figure of the decade — behind 2016. It’s a 21.4 percent increase on 2019.

"Today, we must look at the post crisis model as from here on out state aid will decrease," CNC's director for cinema Magali Valente told the press.

"We've managed to avoid the worst, but we don't know how long it will take to get back to previous cinema attendance levels, nor do we know if there's been a structural change. For now we lack perspective."

Canal+ remains up top when it comes to French investors with €151.47 million (its highest level since 2017) for 169 films, 153 of those French initiatives (FIF).

Although most French films average a budget of around €4 million, there were four major features budgeted above €30 million ($32 million) in 2021.

These include live action film Asterix & Obelix, the Middle Kingdom (€64.1 million) based on the Belgian comic book, directed by Guillaume Canet, featuring footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Then there is the two-part historical drama The Three Musketeers – D’Artagnan and The Three Musketeers – Milady (€36 million each) based on Alexandre Dumas’ classic novel starring Vincent Cassel and Eva Green.

Jean-Jacques Annaud’s Notre-Dame on Fire was also among the big budget films (€31 million) and was released on 16 March.

Strong international connections

French television channels financed on average 30 percent of French film budgets, representing the second source of movie financing behind producers (37 percent).

Public subsidies covered on average 10 percent of budgets, an all-time record, and foreign investment represented 4.6 percent.

France also co-produced 143 movies with foreign producers from 45 countries, a 66.3 percent year-on increase and a rise of 23.3 percent compared with 2019. The amount invested in majority co-productions went up by 75.9 percent to €234.6 million ($257.6 million).

Belgium remains France's preferred film-making partner for the 10th consecutive year, followed by Germany and Italy.

There were 67 feature debuts produced in 2021 (compared with 59 in 2020), which represents 25% of French-language movies made last year. Half of those films were directed by women.

