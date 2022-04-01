French fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier dies aged 78

Culture

France's Patrick Demarchelier, who has died at the age of 78, was one of the biggest names in fashion photography, helping sculpt the public image of Princess Diana. His name was later tarnished in 2018 by sexual harassment charges.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier on March 31, 2022 at the age of 78," said a post on his official Instagram account accompanied by three photos.

The announcement did not provide a cause of death or any details.

The self-taught French photographer had his first Vogue cover in 1977 and one of its most iconic, featuring Madonna, in 1989.

Diana's favourite

But it was when he was appointed as Princess Diana's personal photographer later that year – the first time a non-Brit had become an official snapper to the royal family – that he became a major name.

Demarchelier took some of the most iconic pictures of the late royal, including one beaming into the camera while hugging her knees and wearing a white strapless dress and a tiara, as well as another of her in a black turtleneck.

Among his other famous shots was one of Madonna in a skewed black cap with a cigarette hanging from her mouth.

He photographed countless supermodels including Cindy Crawford, Kate Moss, Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista, as well as celebrities including Angelina Jolie, Robert DeNiro, Anthony Hopkins and Oprah Winfrey.

He was so well known in photography circles that his name appeared several times in the movie The Devil Wears Prada starring Meryl Streep, a satire of the workings of the fashion world.

Sexual misconduct allegations

But in 2018, he became of the most-profile figures in the fashion world to be embroiled by the #MeToo movement, when The Boston Globe published an expose in which seven women, including a former assistant, accused him of sexual misconduct.

Among many accusations of abuse, the newspaper reported that one of his photo assistants had written to Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour about "relentless advances by Demarchelier beginning when she was a 19-year-old intern".

She urged Wintour to prevent Demarchelier from having access to other young women.

Demarchelier denied the accusations, describing them as "impossible" and "pure lying", but publisher Conde Nast stopped working with him.

Others had happier memories.

"I am grateful to have been lucky enough to be in front of your lens," model Gigi Hadid wrote on Instagram following his death. "Most gentle, most legendary, soft but full of life."

Model Emily Ratajkowski, who has been outspoken about sexual harassment in the industry, had positive experiences with Demarchelier.

She posted several nude shots that he had taken of her, with the caption: "So honored to have worked with the legend and the most lovely @patrickdemarchelier. You will be missed."

Campaigns for major brands

Demarchelier was born in the northern French town of Le Havre on 21 August, 1943, and was given his first camera by his step-father for his 17th birthday.

He began working as a fashion photographer in the 1960s in Paris before following a girlfriend to New York in 1975.

He produced campaigns for many major brands including Chanel, Donna Karan, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger and many more.

In 2007, he was honoured by the French state with the Order of Arts and Letters, and had a retrospective of his work at the Petit Palais museum in Paris in 2009.

He is survived by his wife, three sons and three grandchildren.

