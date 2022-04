French actor Vincent Lindon to head Cannes film festival jury

Cannes 2022

French actor Vincent Lindon at the Cannes film festival in May 2017.

French actor Vincent Lindon will head the main jury at this year's Cannes film festival which awards the coveted Palme d'Or prize.

The jury under Vincent Lindon, who co-starred in the 2021 winner "Titane", will choose between 21 movies in the main competition at the film fest which runs from 17 to 28 May.

In a statement Lindon said he was "extremely proud to be given, amid the upheaval of the many events we are going through in the world, the splendid and heavy task of presiding the jury".

He and his jury will "strive to take good care of the films of the future which all harbour the same secret hope of courage, loyalty and freedom", Lindon said.

Lindon, 62, will be accompanied by eight fellow jurors.

They are British actress and director Rebecca Hall, Indian actress Deepika Padukone, Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, Italian actress and director Jasmine Trinca, Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, French director Ladj Ly, American director Jeff Nichols, and Norwegian director Joachim Trier.

The line-up for this year's festival, the 75th Cannes edition, is a mix of cult arthouse directors and Hollywood glamour.

Canadian horror maestro David Cronenberg, US filmmaker James Gray and France's Claire Denis are among the competitors for the Palme d'Or.

They are expected to bring a bevy of stars to the red carpet, with Cronenberg's sci-fi/horror cross-over "Crimes of the Future" starring Kristen Stewart Lea Seydoux and Viggo Mortensen.

Denis returns with a thriller set in Central America - "The Stars at Noon" - featuring Taron Egerton and Robert Pattinson.

Gray's entry, "Armageddon Time", is a tale based on his New York adolescence featuring Anne Hathaway, Oscar Isaac, Cate Blanchett and Anthony Hopkins.

Tom Cruise will attend the much-delayed world premiere of "Top Gun: Maverick", the sequel to his 1986 blockbuster, playing out of competition.

And Tom Hanks will be in town for "Elvis", in which he co-stars as the rock'n'roll star's manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the latest from Australian director Baz Luhrmann who previously lit up Cannes with "Moulin Rouge!" and "Gatsby".

