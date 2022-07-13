Rimbaud's birthplace to acquire a rare portrait of the poet by his sister

Culture

A view of the old XVII century mill converted into a museum dedicated to French poet Arthur Rimbaud in the northern French town of Charleville Mezières.

Charleville-Mézières, Rimbaud's birthplace, has launched a public funding appeal to acquire a portrait of the poet by his sister Isabelle, recently found in a Parisian bookshop, for a total of 180,000 euros.

The pencil sketch of Arthur Rimbaud "playing the Abyssinian harp" dates from 1893, two years after the poet's death, explained Carole Marquet-Morelle, director of Musée de l'Ardennes in Charleville-Mézières, eastern France.

The author, Arthur Rimbaud's sister, mentions it in a letter in which she refers to a "small sketch" that "gives an idea of (his) face at 36".

The drawing "was known because it had been published in an auction catalogue in March 1931. But since then, there was no way to locate it. It existed, but we didn't know where," said Marquet-Morelle.

She found it thanks to "her network of colleagues" at a Parisian bookseller, who was prepared to sell it to the city for 180,000 euros.

Photo reproduction of a pencil sketch depicting French 19th century poet Arthur Rimbaud "playing an Abyssinian harp", created by his sister Isabelle Rimbaud, and dated 1893. © AFP/Charleville-Mezieres museum/Jean-Baptiste de Proyart

The public appeal launched on Tuesday via the Fondation du Patrimoine aims to supplement the State, which has committed to paying 70,000 euros, the region and the city. The aim is to raise at least 30,000 euros.

"It is an opportunity to make an ethical tax exemption," said the director of the museums, who is determined that this drawing, "particularly evocative of Isabelle's attachment to her brother," will join the Rimbaud collection in Charleville-Mézières.

For this representation of her brother evoking his exile in Harar, in what is now Ethiopia, her sister transferred an engraving of a harp player in oriental costume, modifying only the face.

According to Marquet-Morelle, the work was for a time owned by the collector and bibliophile Bernard Malle, the late brother of the film director Louis Malle, as attested by a "BM" stamp on the work.

