US actress Julianne Moore to preside over jury at Venice Film Festival

Julianne Moore will be jury president for the 2022 Venice Film Festival in September, organisers have said.

Julianne Moore is the first American to have won the top acting prizes at three major international festivals: Cannes in 2014 for "Maps to the Stars", Berlin in 2003 for "The Hours" and Venice in 2002 for "Far from Heaven".

She also won an Oscar for "Still Alice" in 2014.

Moore will preside over the six-person jury at the 11-day festival on Venice's Lido.

Directors will dominate the jury, which includes Argentina's Mariano Cohn, Italy's Leonardo Di Costanzo, Spain's Rodrigo Sorogoyen and France's Audrey Diwan.

Diwan won Venice's Golden Lion last year for her film dealing with back-alley abortions called "The Event".

The jury also includes Iranian actress Leila Hatami and Japanese and British screenwriter Kazuo Ishiguro.

The Venice Film Festival is the world's oldest, and one of the most prestigious, rivalling Cannes and Berlin.

Its 79th edition is scheduled to run from 31 August through 10 September.

