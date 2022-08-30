Photography in flight over Alaska: the aerial images of Acacia Johnson
Issued on:
Only 20 percent of the US state of Alaska is accessible by road. So aviation is an essential service for the supply of food, transport and medical care. For many pilots, flying is also part of their everyday life, a way to connect with the landscape, even a "spiritual" approach for some of them. In this video, photographer Acacia Johnson tells RFI why aviation is so important in her homeland.
Acacia Johnson won the 2021 Canon Female Photojournalist Grant.
Her series entitled "The pilots connecting remote Alaska" is on display until 11 September at Visa pour l'image in Perpignan.
Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morningSubscribe