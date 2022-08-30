Photography

Photography in flight over Alaska: the aerial images of Acacia Johnson

Jamie Klaes and her Cessna 182 in Anchorage, Alaska. © Acacia Johnson

Only 20 percent of the US state of Alaska is accessible by road. So aviation is an essential service for the supply of food, transport and medical care. For many pilots, flying is also part of their everyday life, a way to connect with the landscape, even a "spiritual" approach for some of them. In this video, photographer Acacia Johnson tells RFI why aviation is so important in her homeland.