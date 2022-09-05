Lebanon seen through a local lens with photographer Tamara Saade

Photography - Visa pour l'image

Abou Khdor (80) goes swimming in the Mediterranean every day, and has done so since before the Civil War in Lebanon.

Lebanese photographer Tamara Saade has captured the past two years in Lebanon in her exhibition "Tiers of trauma". Some 30 photos set the tone of the exhibition, which includes images of protests, life in the aftermath of the 2020 Beirut explosion, and everyday life of locals who continue to live there despite the problems.

"What I wanted to show in this exhibition is Lebanon, from a Lebanese point of view," Tamara Saade told RFI English.

"I think it's very important to have a local [perspective]. It's important to show that we're not only there when there is an explosion.

"It's still a country that's going through a really rough phase and it's important to highlight it in the international scene."

Saade is a 27-year-old Lebanese photographer who started documenting Lebanon in October 2019 when Lebanese took to the streets to protest against deteriorating living conditions.

On 4 August 2020, a few hours after the massive Beirut explosion, the photojournalist took her camera to the scene. She documented the events and its aftermath for the two years following the tragedy.

"It's very hard to live in Lebanon right now. Honestly, it's practically impossible. It's like living in a schizophrenic country. It's not having access to your bank account, not having access to water, to electricity", she says.

"But life goes on. And that's the same in every country in the world."

"Tiers of trauma" is on display until 11 September at Visa pour l'image in Perpignan.

