Major Giacometti museum and art school to open in central Paris in 2026

A museum, exhibition space and art school dedicated to artist Alberto Giacometti will open in central Paris in 2026, establishing the world's largest collection of the Swiss sculptor's work.

The new Giacometti museum will occupy a 6,000-square-metre space at the former Invalides train station.

The museum will house a permanent collection and feature a rotation from the 10,000 works created by Giacometti, who was born in Switzerland in 1901 but moved to Paris in the 1920s. He died in Switzerland in 1966.

The former Air France terminal on the Esplanade des Invalides in Paris will house the Giacometti museum and school in 2026. © Flickr/CC/Andrew E. Cohen

The artist is best known for his spindly bronze figures, but also created a huge number of paintings, drawings and decorative objects, "most of which are currently not accessible to the public", Catherine Grenier, director of the Giacometti Foundation, told French news agency AFP.

The foundation was formed in 2003 by the artist's widow, Annette Giacometti.

The new museum will also show "exhibitions of modern and contemporary art connected with the spirit of Giacometti", Grenier said, as well as providing a learning centre "aimed at everyone, children and adults, the experienced or novices".

Giacometti’s 1956 sculptures "Women of Venice”. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Paris is already home to the Giacometti Institute that houses his tiny former studio, which will be moved to the new museum.

The institute will remain but be used for different activities.

The Invalides station and the vast spaces beneath the neighbouring esplanade were built for the 1900 Paris Exposition and are currently undergoing a major renovation by city authorities.

