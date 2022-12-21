New writer for 40th volume of Asterix comic book series

French comics

Novelist and comic book writer Fabcaro, who will take over as the fourth writer of the Asterix series.

The Asterix comic book series has a new writer, the novelist and comic book author, Fabcaro, who is working on the 40th volume to be published in 2023.

Fabcaro - the pen name for Fabrice Caro - will be the fourth writer carrying on the story of Asterix, the defender of the last Gaulish village to hold out against the Roman empire, thanks to a magic potion that gives superhuman strength.

"I was a huge fan of Asterix. This is a great gift to the child that I once was," said Fabcaro, who is best known for his 2015 comic "Zai Zai Zai Zai", in which a man goes on the run after forgetting a shop loyalty card

"I want to stay faithful to... what makes Asterix so appealing. With classic ingredients such as the anachronisms, the puns... And especially remain faithful to the characters."

Asterix is the brainchild of writer René Goscinny and illustrator Albert Uderzo, who fist published him in the magazine Pilote in 1959, before releasing the first volume, Asterix le Gaulois, in 1961.

Since then, each new volume is an event, and the books have been translated into dozens of languages.

Uderzo took over writing after Goscinny’s sudden death in 1977. In 2011 Uderzo passed the torch to Jean-Yves Ferri, who wrote under Uderzo’s supervision until his death in 2020.

The 40th volume, whose title remains a secret, will be illustrated by Didier Conrad, who succeeded Uderzo in 2013.

It will be published as per tradition, in an odd-numbered year, on 26 October 2023.

(with AFP)

