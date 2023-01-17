Francophone online cinema festival on track to seduce global audience

Cinema

Poster for "My French Film Festival", from January 13 to February 13, 2023, worldwide.

The online French-language film festival, My French Film Festival, is back from 13 January to 13 February. Fans of French and francophone cinema can enjoy 29 features and short films on 70 partner platforms, including some that are unreleased in many countries. All films will be subtitled in 12 languages.

For a month, internet users will have access to 29 films and will be able to choose between comedies, romances, dramas, documentaries, animation, heritage films.

All films will be subtitled in 12 languages, and for the first time, they will also be subtitled in Arabic, Mandarin Chinese and Ukrainian.

My French Film Festival will be entirely free in Africa, Latin America, Southeast Asia, South Korea, Poland, Romania, Russia and Ukraine.

My French Film Festival was the first fully online festival to appear in France.

Since 2019, the festival has exceeded ten million film views every year. In 2021, it reached 13 million, with the Covid epidemic driving people to the platforms.

"French films are very present on platforms. Last October we published a study showing that French cinema is the leading European film industry available on platforms.

It is also the leading non-English-speaking film industry", Léo Tisseau of Unifrance, the organisation in charge of promoting French cinema throughout the world, told RFI.

The festival is also a competition. The Grand Prize of the Jury and the International Press Awards will be revealed on 10 February 2023.

The Audience Awards will be announced at the end of the festival.

