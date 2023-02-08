George Clooney to give American twist to hit French spy show 'The Bureau'

Popular culture

Hollywood star George Clooney is to direct an English-language remake of hit French spy series "Le Bureau".

Advertising Read more

The new version of the thriller that originally starred Mathieu Kassovitz will be called "The Department", and will begin production this year, US station Showtime announced on Monday.

According to movie portal IMDB, the series, Le Bureau des Légendes, originally created by Eric Rochant, "centers on the daily life and missions of agents within France’s principal external security service" responsible for training and "handling deep-cover agents on long-term missions in areas with French interests."

Using fake identities for extended periods of time, these agents’ are tasked to identify and recruit good intelligence sources.

The series is compared it to "Homeland", another successful spy show that mixed espionage and geopolitics.

"Just as 'Homeland' elevated global espionage to new heights, 'The Department' will take viewers even deeper into a world of intrigue and subterfuge with complicated characters who struggle with their own demons," said Chris McCarthy, head of Showtime and Paramount Media.

L'acteur et réalisateur Mathieu Kassovitz à Cannes, le 22 mai 2017 AFP/Archives

"Le Bureau des Légendes" was a huge international hit for French producer Canal+, sold to more than 100 countries and praised even by France's real-life spy agency, the DGSE, for its realism.

Launched in 2015, the series' fifth and final season was overseen by award-winning director Jacques Audiard, known for films including "A Prophet" and "The Sisters Brothers".

Clooney has previously directed the limited series adaptation of "Catch-22" in 2019.

He has also directed several films including "The Monuments Men" (2014) and "The Midnight Sky" (2020).

(Agencies)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe