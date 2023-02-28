Acclaimed Senegalese singer Ismaïla Touré dies in France

Obituary

Ismaila Touré (right) performing alongside his twin brother, Sixu Tidiane Touré, at the Jazz in Montauban festival in 2004.

Senegalese singer Ismaïla Touré, co-founder of the band Touré Kunda that spearheaded world music in France in the late 1970s, has died in Paris after a long illness. He was 73.

"He left an indelible mark on the world of music and culture," said a statement from his family.

"We are proud of his legacy and all the contributions he made throughout his life."

Touré was the first of four brothers to leave the town of Ziguinchor in his native Casamance for Paris in 1975 to try his luck as a musician.

In 1977 he co-founded the band Touré Kunda (meaning the elephant family in the soninké language) with his twin brother Sixu Tidiane. They released their first album "Frères Griots" two years later.

Touré Kunda performing in 1985. Bill Akwa Bétotè

Pioneers in world music

Blending traditional Senegalese music with rock, jazz and reggae, they were the first African band to succeed in France in the 70s and conquer a non-African audience singing in several African languages as well as French.

They got crowds dancing to hits like Labrador and E'mma Africa, long before Senegal's Youssou N'Dour became an international star.

During a career spanning more than four decades, they released more than a dozen albums and played in festivals and concerts around the world, collaborating with US rock band Santana on the album Lambi Golo.

"The concerts were enormous and led to a great recording Paris Ziguinchor," said Franck Tenaille, author of the book Touré Kunda.

"They sang in several languages – soninké, mandingue, diola, fulani. They became famous the world over and played with major artists like Carlos Santana with whom they had a close rapport. The band was well known in Japan."

In France, they were invited to perform at major events, including the re-election of socialist president François Mitterrand in 1988.

In 1992, they performed for Nelson Mandela in Paris.

"We opened a big boulevard! We've always been open to contributions from other musicians, whether French, African, West Indian, Mauritian or others," the two brothers told the French weekly Journal du dimanche in January 2018, marking the band's 40th anniversary.

"Beyond his musical career, Ismaïla Touré [...] worked to promote cultural diversity and intercultural dialogue, and was a fervent defender of peace, social justice and equal opportunities," his family said.

Senegalese President Macky Sall also paid tribute to the late singer.

"I am saddened to learn of the death of Ismaïla Touré, member of the mythic group Touré Kunda. It is a huge loss for Senegalese and African music," he wrote on Twitter.

