Scientists reveal hidden corridor inside Cairo's Great Pyramid

Egypt - archaeology

The Great Pyramid of Khufu at the Giza Pyramids necropolis on the southwestern outskirts of Cairo, Egypt.

Scientists have discovered a hidden passage inside Egypt's Great Pyramid. The find is part of a seven-year international research mission.

Advertising Read more

Egypt's Tourism and Antiquities Minister Ahmed Issa told reporters at the ancient site in Giza that the "gabled corridor" with a triangular ceiling "was found on the northern face of the Great Pyramid of King Khufu".

The discovery was part of the ScanPyramids project, launched in 2015 as a collaboration between major universities in France, Germany, Canada and Japan and a group of Egyptian experts.

The passage is nine metres in length and more than two metres in width, the antiquities ministry said.

This frame grab taken from AFPTV shows people watching a video about a hidden passage inside the Great Pyramid of Khufu (Cheops) at the Giza Pyramids necropolis on the southwestern outskirts of Cairo on 2 March, 2023. © AFP - Mohamed Abouelenen

Archaeologist Zahi Hawass, Egypt's former antiquities minister, heads the committee supervising the project, which uses advanced technology to visualise hidden parts of the pyramid's interior without having to excavate it.

The technology is a mix of infrared thermography, muon radiography imaging and 3D reconstruction – all of which the researchers say are non-invasive and non-destructive techniques.

The Great Pyramid is the largest in Giza, standing 146 metres tall. It is the only surviving structure of the seven wonders of the ancient world.

Built some 4,500 years ago, it has three known chambers, and like other pyramids in Egypt was intended as a pharaoh's tomb.

Hawass said it was possibile the tunnel was protecting something. "In my opinion, it is protecting the actual burial chamber of King Khufu," he told reporters.

In 2017, ScanPyramids announced the discovery of a passenger plane-sized cavity, the first major structure found inside the Great Pyramid since the 19th century.

(with wires)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe