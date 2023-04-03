Harrison Ford to strut his stuff at Indiana Jones 5 premiere in Cannes

Cannes Film Festival 2023

Harrison Ford presents an award during the Oscars show at the 95th Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 12, 2023.

Indiana Jones will be cracking his whip at the Cannes Film Festival in May, organisers confirmed on Monday, with Harrison Ford launching the world premiere of the fifth installment of the famed adventures. The 80 year-old actor will also receive an honorary award for his career.

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is set for a special screening at the Cannes Film Festival on 18 May. It will be released in theatres on 28 June in France and 30 June in the United States.

Accompanied by music of John Williams, director James Mangold and Harrison Ford will climb the steps of the Palais des Festivals on alongside fellow stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen.

Ford has said it will be his last appearance as the whip-cracking, fedora-wearing archaeologist, who became one of Hollywood's most iconic characters after the movie's first installment, "Raiders of the Lost Ark", in 1981.

The fourth episode, "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull", also premiered at Cannes in 2008.

The new film, said to be set during the 1960s space race, includes a flashback section in which the 80-year-old actor has been digitally de-aged.

Ford has played some of the most iconic roles of the last 50 years including Han Solo for George Lucas in "Star Wars" IV, V, and VI, and Rick Deckard in Ridley Scott's "Blade Runner" (1982) and Denis Villeneuve's "Blade Runner 2049" (2017).

Cannes Film Festival organisers have also announced they are to give an honorary award to Ford for his career in cinema.

"Indiana Jones 5" is the first in the series not to have been directed by Steven Spielberg. He still serves as executive producer but has passed the reins to James Mangold.

"In 1995, I was honoured to come to Cannes with my first film 'Heavy' as part of the Director's Fortnight. Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle," Mangold said in a statement.

Mangold has had a steady run of Hollywood successes, including "Logan" (2017), "Ford v Ferrari" (2019) and Johnny Cash biopic "Walk the Line" (2005).

This year's festival runs from 16 to 27 May, and the full line-up will be announced in the next couple of weeks.

The latest film from Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, "Killers of the Flower Moon", is already confirmed to get its world premiere at the festival on 20 May.

