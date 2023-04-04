'The Last Breath' pays homage to migrants who lost their lives crossing the Mediterranean

Photography

'The Last Breath' installation at the 104 in Paris.

Paris – Photographer Katel Delia presents her work "The last Breath" at the 104 cultural centre (Le Centquatre) in Paris. Her immersive installation plunges the visitor into the heart of the Mediterranean sea where thousands of migrants have lost their lives trying to cross to Europe.

"I think that photojournalism and documentation are very important because we must continue to document and show that immigration across the Mediterranean continues.

"But I needed to express it in a different way in order to give another vision of these figures," Katel Delia told RFI.

The European young photography festival Circulation(s) runs from 25 March to 21 May 2023 in Paris's 104 cultural centre.

