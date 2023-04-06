Johnny Depp to give royal flourish to Cannes festival opening night

Cannes Film Festival 2023

Period drama "Jeanne du Barry" directed, co-written and featuring French actress and filmmaker Maïwenn. The film stars Johnny Depp as 18th century French King Louis XV.

Johnny Depp plays King Louis XV in "Jeanne du Barry", a French period drama directed by Maïwenn, the opening film at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on 16 May.

"Jeanne du Barry" is the story of Jeanne Vaubernier, a working-class woman who uses her intelligence and allure to climb the rungs of the social ladder in pre-Revolutionary France.

French director Maïwenn stars in the title role as the famous 18th century courtesan who becomes the favourite of King Louis XV, played by American actor Johnny Depp.

They are joined by French actors Benjamin Lavernhe, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pierre Richard, Pascal Greggory and India Hair.

It is the first major role for Depp since his high-profile defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard over her claims that he was physically abusive.

Shot in France, "Jeanne du Barry" is Maïwenn’s sixth feature. Apart from acting and directing, she also co-wrote the film with Teddy Lussi-Modeste and Nicolas Livecchi.

Maïwenn won the Jury Prize in 2011 for "Polisse", her first film to be selected at Cannes.

French director Maiwenn at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. © AFP - VALERY HACHE

Four years later, she returned to the Official Selection with "My King", which earned the Best actress award for Emmanuelle Bercot.

"Jeanne du Barry" will be shown on the first night of the festival on 16 May, and will be released on the same day across France.

The film received investment from Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Foundation, it was announced in January.

The foundation, formed in 2019, has already funded some 170 African and Arab movies. "Jeanne du Barry" is its first foray into European cinema.

This year's Cannes Film Festival, which runs from 16 to 28 May already has some heavyweight Hollywood fare in its line-up, with Harrison Ford starring in the world premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny".

Martin Scorsese is back on the Croisette with "Killers of the Flower Moon", starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

The full line-up will be announced on 13 April.

