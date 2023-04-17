Jojo Gronostay: capturing the close-up brutalism of the everyday

Photography

Photographer Jojo Gronostay presents his series "Brutalism" at the 104 cultural centre (Le Centquatre) in Paris. With this series of photos of used shoe heels, found in Accra, Ghana, which looks like a succession of monuments of brutalist architecture, Jojo Gronostay questions the economic, political and cultural exchanges between the African continent and the Western world.

Advertising Read more

Jojo Gronostay reproduced at "human scale" shoe heels that he found at Katamanto Market in Accra, in one of the largest second-hand clothes collection sites in the world.

"I used a high resolution camera, which was important for me," Gronostay told RFI.

"Blown up to that size, they reminded me of architectural structures, especially of brutalist buildings that were important for nation-building in a lot of West African countries."

The European young photography festival Circulation(s) runs from 25 March to 21 May 2023 in Paris's 104 cultural centre.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe