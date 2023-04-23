VIDEO: How Pablo became Picasso in Paris

Year of Picasso

Pablo Ruiz was born in Malaga, but he became Picasso in Paris. In the early 20th century, he was already well-known in Spain, but decided to try his luck in Montmartre.

In the French capital, Picasso experienced poverty but also glory. Paris was to see him produce some of his most emblematic works.

Alain Vircondelet, historian and author of Le Paris de Picasso, describes the artist's arrival in Paris.

