Opening a 'Cannes' of worms: scandal and tension at the film festival

Cannes Film Festival 2023

Still from Maiwenn's film 'Jeanne du Barry' with Johnny Depp to be screened at the opening of the Cannes Film Festival, 16 May 2023

The Cannes Film Festival is set to open later today with the usual dose of scandal, intrigue and celebrity magic. American actor Johnny Depp will make his comeback as Louis XV, while anti-government demonstrators threaten to defy the ban on protests during the annual homage to cinema.

Advertising Read more

Hundreds of fans, journalists and locals milled around the entrance to the Palais des Festivals, as the red carpet was rolled out for the 76th time on Tuesday. Nearby, the 'stepladder' gang has set up camp, hoping to get the best spot to see the stars as they climb the famed stairs.

Michel, a hardened member of this local unofficial collective says he's been setting up his stepladder for years and wouldn't miss it for the world.

He's especially hoping to see Tom Hanks who stars in Wes Anderson's "Asteroid City", running in the main competition.

But for now, all eyes will be on Johnny Depp who is appearing in the opening night film "Jeanne du Barry" by French director Maïwenn.

The 59 year-old plays King Louis XV, the 18th-century monarch who fell in love with a prostitute, played by Maïwenn herself. Many are curious about how the American actor will come across speaking French and his dialogue in the film is kept to short phrases that help disguise his accent.

The film, despite the hype, has reportedly yet to secure US distribution.

Depp is making what appears to be a comeback after his last few years tainted with legal woes that saw his career nosedive in Hollywood.

Controversies and contracts

He was axed from Harry Potter spin-off "Fantastic Beasts" following his ex-wife Amber Heard's domestic abuse allegations and two court cases.

Depp was successful in the 2022 defamation trial, but it revived the #MeToo debate and Depp remains a toxic figure particularly in the United States.

Festival director Thierry Fremaux brushed the affair aside, telling reporters he was "not interested" in Depp's trial, adding: "I am interested in Depp the actor."

Maiwenn told French news agency AFP earlier that she had been worried about the impact of his legal woes.

French director Maiwenn at the 74th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. © AFP - VALERY HACHE

"The film was shot last summer and he was coming out of his second trial," Maiwenn said, adding she was nervous about what would become of his image.

Despite this Depp is long way from being "cancelled,". Variety magazine last week revealed that fashion house Dior signed a record $20 million deal with Depp for him to remain the face of the luxury mens’ fragrance.

He is also set to direct Al Pacino in a biopic of artist Amedeo Modigliani later this year. It will presented to potential investors at the Marché du Film, the commercial market at the Cannes film festival.

Meanwhile, Maïwenn faces her own controversies.

In March, a well-known French journalist, Edwy Plenel of Mediapart, lodged a criminal complaint against Maiwenn, accusing her of approaching him in a restaurant, grabbing him by the hair and spitting in his face.

She refused to discuss the case with AFP, but admitted the assault in an interview on French TV, without going into details.

Spectre of protests

In the streets of Cannes, around a thousand police and security guards are in place for the two-week festival and all demonstrations around the Croisette have been banned by the prefecture.

As in previous years, the festival has been placed "under a high level of security" (link) but this year is proving to be more tense than usual amid fears of protests linked to President Emmanuel Macron's unpopular pension reforms.

This has not stopped the CGT trade union from announcing various actions as part of its opposition to the government project, starting with a meeting of hotel workers on Friday at the renowned luxury Carlton Hotel. Being private property, it falls outside the jurisdiction for the rally ban.

At the end of April, the CGT Energie had also threatened to cut power to disrupt the busy screening schedule.

"Regarding the things announced in the press on possible power cuts or social unrest (...), we are in discussions with the CGT", Frémaux said, adding that Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne was meeting with trade union delegations on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The French Riviera festival, which runs until 27 May is gearing up to be an electric edition with several blockbuster premieres, including "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" on Wednesday, starring Harrison Ford as the whip-cracking archaeologist.

Follow all the Cannes Festival coverage her with RFI

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe