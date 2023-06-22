Billie Eilish headlines climate awareness concert at Eiffel Tower

Music advocacy

Paris’s Eiffel Tower will be the stage for a concert featuring Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz and Jon Batiste on Thursday night. The event, to raise awareness about climate change, comes as world leaders gather for a climate solidarity summit hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Billie Eilish at the Glastonbury Festival, in England in 2022. On Thursday, she and Lenny Kravitz and others will perform in front of the Eiffel Tower as part of a concert aimed at convincing world leaders to take further action against climate change.

The concert is organised by the NGO Global Citizen on the sidelines of an international summit aimed at reforming development banks and getting rich countries to support developing countries in their fight against climate change.

Titled "Power our Planet: Live in Paris", the show seeks to build pressure for the summit’s aim of a "new global financial pact".

Billie Eilish, who has headlined advocacy concerts before, is known for her environmental activism.

She has given up the use of private jets, and during her 2022 "Happier Than Ever" tour, she set up "eco villages" to encourage recycling, voter-registration and provide information on environmental groups.

Artists H.E.R. and Eilish's brother Finneas are also on the billing of the concert at the Champ de Mars, leading up to the Eiffel Tower.

The musicians will perform a series of short sets for around 20,000 spectators who won a lottery for free tickets. It will also be broadcast online via multiple sites.

Global Citizen hosted a previous concert at the Champs de Mars in 2021, featuring Elton John and other stars, including Eilish and Jon Batiste, performed in parallel concerts that were held in other cities around the world.

