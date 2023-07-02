Marie-Antoinette's renovated Versailles apartment reopens to public

FRENCH History

The private two-floor apartment belonging to former Queen of France Marie-Antoinette has reopened to the public after years of renovations.

The Queen's sitting room in the two-floor apartment of French Queen Marie-Antoinette at the Chateau de Versailles, France, June 19, 2023.

Marie-Antoinette, who was the Archduchess of Austria, arrived at the Palace of Versailles in 1770 after her marriage to the future King Louis XVI.

Having grown up with the less elaborate ceremonial routine of Austria’s royal palaces, Marie-Antoinette had a hard time adapting to France's complex royal etiquette and over the years tried to seek out a more private life.

She moved into the former Queen Marie Leszczynska's apartment on the first floor of Versailles, but quickly started decorating her own chambers, which she continued to embellish until 1788.

Marie-Antoinette in 1775, portrait held by the Musée Antoine Lécuyer. © Wikimedia / Public domain

Marie-Antoinette was known for her eye for detail in fashion and interior design, and her love of the arts.

Her taste for decorating and collections are clear in the private quarters, which were reopened to the public this week after extensive restoration work.

On the first floor is the Méridienne room – named after the ottoman placed in an alcove lined with mirrors – which was fitted out in 1781.

A view shows the Meridienne room, before the re-opening of the two-floor apartment of the Queen of France Marie-Antoinette, after several years of research and restoration work at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace) in Versailles, France, June 19, 2023. REUTERS - NOEMIE OLIVE

The library, dating back to 1781, was also recently restored thanks to sponsorship from the Friends of Versailles group.

The Golden Cabinet was named after the sculpted woodwork inspired by Egyptian motifs, which were all the rage in 1784. Prior to that, in 1779, Marie-Antoinette had it decorated with silk flowers, arabesques and gilded medallions.

The two floors of the apartment are connected by small staircases, located behind the alcove of the main room.

A chest in wood and silk taffeta for the young prince (the Dauphin) is seen the room "Premieres femmes", before the re-opening of the two-floor apartment of the Queen of France Marie-Antoinette, after several years of research and restoration work at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace) in Versailles, France, June 19, 2023. REUTERS - NOEMIE OLIVE

The second floor has a dining room, a boudoir and a billiard room (a game played at Versailles since Louis XIV), which was also used for hosting friends and guests. Three rooms were assigned to the chambermaids and three rooms for other staff.

The restoration of the Jouy tapestries, a central element of the second floor, was carried out for the most part using the traditional flat frame technique.

Many of the pieces in the apartment are decorated with the pineapple motif, produced by the Manufacture de Jouy in the 18th century.

A turned-ivory clock by Jean-Antoine Lepine (circa 1770) is pictured in the room "a la Reine" (Dining room), before the re-opening of the two-floor apartment of the Queen of France Marie-Antoinette, after several years of research and restoration work at the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace) in Versailles, France, June 19, 2023. REUTERS - NOEMIE OLIVE

