Alain Delon's children file complaint against assistant for alleged harassment

The children of French film legend Alain Delon lodged a police complaint against his live-in assistant Hiromi Rollin on Wednesday with claims of harassment and "threatening" behaviour, according to their lawyer.

Alain Delon and his son Anthony at the funeral ceremony for late French actor Jean-Paul Belmondo in Paris on 10 September, 2021.

Hiromi Rollin has been the target of two complaints from the actor's children, alleging harassment.

Her lawyer said in a statement sent to French news agency AFP on Friday that she "denies all the allegations" made against her.

Preliminary investigation

A preliminary investigation was opened on Thursday by the Montargis public prosecutor's office.

The complaint was lodged by Delon's children Anouchka, Alain-Fabien and Anthony, and the actor added his name via a written declaration.

The family's lawyer, Christophe Ayela, said that Delon has been in a weakened condition since a cardio-vascular incident in 2019, prompting the hiring of a woman to assist him at his home in the Loiret region of central France.

"She has shown herself to be more and more aggressive, disparaging and offensive towards him and his children," Ayela said.

"I suspect an abuse of a person in a state of weakness, and I am counting on an investigation to establish it."

'Authoritarian, threatening'

The assistant "systematically monitors his telephone conversations and private messages. She answers in his place, pretending to be him, and she tries to intercept his postal mail," Ayela claimed.

"She is authoritarian, threatening, even going so far as to mistreat Mr Delon's dog in an unacceptable way," he added.

Anthony Delon had lodged an additional complaint with police for "violence towards a vulnerable person," the lawyer said, adding that the woman's alleged behaviour had been going on for at least 18 months.

"On 31 January, 2022, I made the decision to start notifying and reporting facts that took place between my father Alain Delon and his female companion," Anthony Delon said in a statement.

Delon, 87, is one of France's biggest film stars, an icon of the 1960s New Wave who appeared in classics such as The Swimming Pool and The Leopard.

He rarely appeared on screen after the 1990s. His last major public appearance was to receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019.

(with AFP)

