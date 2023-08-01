Unesco recommends adding Venice to list of world heritage sites in danger

Heritage

The United Nations's cultural agency Unesco on Monday recommended that Venice be added to its list of world heritage sites in danger. It says the Italian authorities need to step up efforts to secure the historic city and its surrounding lagoon.

Advertising Read more

Unesco said in its recommendation that Venice risked "irreversible" damage because of a number of issues ranging from climate change to mass tourism.

The recommendation will now go to a meeting of Unesco's World Heritage Committee in Riyadh, in Saudi Arabia, in September for discussion.

Climate change, mass tourism

"The effects of the continuing deterioration due to human intervention, including continuing development, the impacts of climate change and mass tourism threaten to cause irreversible changes to the outstanding universal value of the property," said Unesco.

"Some of these long-standing issues have already led to the deterioration of the inherent characteristics of the property and its attributes," it said, warning that developments including high rise buildings risk "having significant negative visual impact".

It added: "Moreover, the combined effects of human induced and natural changes are causing deterioration and damage to build structures and urban areas."

Tugboats escort the MSC Orchestra cruise ship across the basin as it leaves Venice on June 05, 2021. © AFP - Miguel Medina (File photo)

Measures 'still insufficient'

A draft resolution prepared for adoption by the World Heritage Committee said there had not been "a significant level of progress in addressing the persistent and complex issues" and added measures proposed by Italy were "still insufficient and need to be further developed".

Unesco said it hoped inscription on the danger list "[would] result in greater dedication and mobilisation of local, national and international stakeholders."

The full moon over the island of San Giorgio Maggiore in Venice. Unesco put Venice on its heritage list in 1987 as an "extraordinary architectural masterpiece", but the body has warned of the need for a "more sustainable tourism management". © AFP - Andrea Pattaro

The World Heritage Committee, which oversees the awarding of the coveted World Heritage label to sites around the world, is due to meet in Riyadh from 10 to 25 September.

It is due to consider 53 new candidate sites for addition to the World Heritage List.

The "in danger" label aims to encourage the better preservation of the site for the future. In exceptional circumstances a site can be stripped of its World Heritage label if the steps are deemed unsatisfactory.

Venice was included on the World Heritage List in 1987, but its state has concerned Unesco for some years.

It avoided being named a world heritage site in danger in 2021, weeks after Italy moved to ban large cruise ships from sailing into the city centre.

(with AFP)

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe