Dallas' Doncic 'feeling good' but uncertain to play Utah

Injured Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic watches the Mavericks' victory over the Utah Jazz in game two of their NBA playoff series

Los Angeles (AFP) – Dallas star Luka Doncic said Wednesday he was "feeling pretty good" as he rehabilitates a left calf strain, but remains uncertain to play game three of the Mavericks' NBA playoff series against Utah.

Advertising Read more

"I've been doing more court stuff and I'm feeling pretty good," Doncic said in comments posted on the team's website. "I'll just see how (the calf) feels.

"Today and yesterday I did a little bit, but we shouldn't rush anything. I think I'm doing a lot and I'm getting ready."

The Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz are tied 1-1 in their best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series.

Utah took the first game but even without their star playmaker the Mavs downed Utah 110-104 in game two on Monday, fueled by a career-high 41 points from Jalen Brunson.

If Doncic is cleared to play on Thursday, he could be under a minutes restriction.

"That's for the medical (staff) and for him to decide where he's at and what minutes he'll play," Dallas coach Jason Kidd said. "I know, as I've said all week for the last 10-11 days, he's in good spirits and he's going forward.

"There hasn't been a setback. It's just a matter of how he feels tomorrow."

Doncic said he didn't know if he'd be "100%" when he returns.

"I think that's tough right now," he said. "But if I'm ready and there's no risk of injury, I'll be out there."

© 2022 AFP