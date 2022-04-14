Daniel Barenboim cancels concerts for health reasons

Daniel Barenboim began performing internationally at the age of 10

Berlin (AFP) – Legendary conductor and pianist Daniel Barenboim, 79, has cancelled a series of concerts for health reasons for the second time in just over two months, Berlin's State Opera said on Thursday.

Argentina-born Barenboim has been acclaimed for a stellar career which saw him begin performing internationally as a pianist aged 10, then become a leading conductor.

He earned further renown when he co-created a foundation and orchestra to promote co-operation among young musicians from Israel and Arab nations.

Since 1992 he has been general music director at Berlin’s Staatsoper Unter den Linden.

"Daniel Barenboim is suffering from circulatory problems and is undergoing treatment," a brief statement said.

"He is currently resting at this moment as a precautionary measure the doctors have advised him to cancel his concerts until April 22."

Barenboim had cancelled his concerts in February due to an operation.

