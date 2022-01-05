Davies joins Bayern's Covid list, putting Gladbach game in doubt

Canadian Alphonso Davies is the ninth Bayern Munich player to test positive for Covid-19

Berlin (AFP) – Bayern Munich confirmed Wednesday that Canadian international Alphonso Davies had become their ninth player to test positive for Covid, two days ahead of their first Bundesliga match of 2022.

Advertising Read more

"He (Davies) is doing well and is in house quarantine," Bayern said in a statement.

Bayern are set to host Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday but the visitors' sporting director Max Eberl has confirmed the Munich club want to postpone.

"It is the case that Bayern would like to postpone the game, but that's for the league to decide," Eberl said Wednesday after speaking on the phone with Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and the German Football League (DFL).

Davies is the latest member of Bayern's squad to test positive, including captain Manuel Neuer.

Winger Leroy Sane and defender Dayot Upamecano had joined the growing list on Tuesday.

Bayern are already without Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Bouna Sarr, who are with Cameroon and Senegal respectively at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Defender Josip Stanisic is injured, while Germany midfielder Leon Goretzka and centre-back Niklas Suele also sat out training on Wednesday.

Under DFL rules, the request to postpone a Bundesliga match can be rejected if a team has "15 or more players available".

However, Gladbach are preparing for the Bundesliga game "as if the match will take place", said coach Adi Huetter.

Gladbach thrashed Bayern 5-0 when the clubs met in the German Cup last October.

Bayern remain on course for a 10th straight Bundesliga title and hold a nine-point lead going into the second half of the season.

Gladbach are 14th, just two points from the bottom three.

© 2022 AFP