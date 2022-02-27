De Grandhomme century pushes New Zealand past 250 against South Africa

New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme celebrates reaching his century (100 runs) on day three of the second cricket Test match between New Zealand and South Africa at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on February 27, 2022.

Christchurch (New Zealand) (AFP) – A Colin de Grandhomme century boosted New Zealand in the second Test against South Africa on Sunday as they reached 253 for seven at lunch on day three in Christchurch.

With Daryl Mitchell partnering de Grandhomme in a 133-run sixth wicket stand they ensured New Zealand recovered from a precarious 91 for five and looked competitive for the first time since losing the toss.

De Grandhomme was on 103 at lunch, his second Test century, with Tim Southee on three after Mitchell's gritty stand ended on 60 when he was trapped lbw by Keshav Maharaj.

New Zealand were still 111 behind South Africa’s first innings 364 with three wickets remaining on a pitch not appearing to hold any demons.

New Zealand began the day at 157 for five, needing seven runs to avoid the follow-on.

De Grandhomme was prepared to attack any loose delivery and has scored 12 fours and two sixes off 133 deliveries.

He despatched the opening ball from Marco Jansen to the boundary and a four from Mitchell in the following over off Kagiso Rabada confirmed South Africa would bat next.

The pair added 67 runs in just over 15 overs with Mitchell bringing up his third Test fifty with a four off Rabada.

While Mitchell was comfortable with South Africa's pace attack, he was troubled by Maharaj's spin and, after edging one ball that fell short of the sole slip, he played outside the line to the next delivery and was trapped plumb in front.

Jansen then picked up the wicket of Kyle Jamieson for 13 to have three for 75 while Rabada has three for 57.

