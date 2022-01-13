Deadly blasts rock Turkish-controlled areas in Syria

A Syrian fighter stands at the scene of an explosion that took place in the Syrian city of Al-Bab on January 13

Beirut (AFP) – At least two people were killed and several others wounded Thursday in three separate blasts, including a suicide bombing, in Turkish-held areas of northern Syria, a war monitor said.

The suicide bomber launched an attack in the city of Afrin near a military base run by Turkey-backed fighters, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Britain-based organisation did not have a casualty toll for that attack.

However, its head Rami Abdel Rahman said that two people were killed earlier Thursday in two other separate blasts elsewhere in northern Syria.

One blast took place in a marketplace in the town of Al-Bab, in an area of war-torn Syria that in recent years has turned into a de facto Turkish protectorate.

Dozens of people were wounded in the explosion, Abdel Rahman said.

And before that one person was killed and several others wounded when a car bomb exploded in the town of Azaz.

It was not immediately clear if the three explosions were linked.

All three towns are located in the northern provine of Aleppo, and under the control of Turkish forces and their Syrian proxies.

Turkey and its proxies have seized control of territory inside Syria over the course of several military operations launched since 2016.

The war in Syria has killed close to half a million people and spurred the largest conflict-induced displacement since World War II, since it broke out in 2011.

© 2022 AFP