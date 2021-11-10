'Democracy stronger than barbarism': France ex-leader testifies at attacks trial

Francois Hollande was French president at the time of the deadly attack in 2015

Paris (AFP) – Former French leader Francois Hollande on Wednesday gave witness testimony in the trial over the November 2015 Paris terror attacks, denying France had been targeted because of military intervention in Syria.

Hollande, president from 2012 to 2017, faces questions over how a jihadist commando was able to evade detection while preparing the atrocities that would shake France to its core.

He was attending a France-Germany football friendly on the night of November 13, 2015 at the Stade de France stadium in Paris when the first bomber detonated his vest, prompting security agents to whisk him away as two more blasts went off.

Gunmen later opened fire on cafes and restaurants in a lively part of the capital and stormed the Bataclan concert hall, killing indiscriminately and taking hostages.

Hollande quickly went on TV to speak of the "horror" still unfolding, which by the end of the night left 130 people dead, and he later declared a state of emergency.

As he began his testimony, Hollande said he would explain the rationale for the air strikes that France had been carrying out against Islamic State (IS) jihadists in Syria who claimed the Paris attacks.

But he denied there was any link.

"This group struck us not for our actions abroad but for our ways of life at home," said Hollande, adding: "Democracy will always be stronger than barbarism."

Key accused

Details remain murky on how many of the assailants or associates entered and remained at large in Europe despite being on the radar of intelligence services.

That has prompted some of the victims' families to wonder whether the bloodshed could have been prevented.

Several of the 10 attackers slipped into Europe from Islamic State strongholds in Syria, using fake passports and blending in with streams of migrants fleeing war and poverty.

All were killed or eventually gunned down by police except for Salah Abdeslam, a dual French-Moroccan national, who was captured in Brussels after discarding his suicide vest.

When the trial got underway in September, Abdeslam accused Hollande of encouraging the attacks by attacking IS in Syria.

"Francois Hollande knew the risks he was taking in attacking the Islamic State in Syria," Abdeslam said.

Marathon trial

France had already been on high alert for jihadist attacks since the massacre of 12 people at the satirical Charlie Hebdo newspaper and of four others during a hostage-taking of a Jewish grocery store over three harrowing days in January 2015.

Life for Paris, a victims' association that is one of several plaintiffs in the November 2015 attacks trial, called for Hollande to testify as a witness over his government's efforts to counter the jihadist threat.

The court rejected demands by some defence lawyers that Hollande should not be allowed to testify.

"What just want is just a trial, that's all, not a commemorative ceremony or a platform, nor a show," said Martin Mechin, a lawyer for one of the accused.

The testimony from Hollande is the latest stage in a marathon trial expected to last until May 2022 and which last month also saw weeks of sometimes harrowing testimony from survivors and relatives of victims.

The trial is the biggest in France's modern legal history and sees the 20 defendants facing sentences of up to life in prison, including Abdeslam. Six of the suspects are being tried in absentia.

© 2021 AFP