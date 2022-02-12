Denmark's Charmig wins to take Tour of Oman lead
Issued on:
Qurayyat (Oman) (AFP) – Danish rider Anthon Charmig powered to victory in the third stage of the Tour of Oman on Saturday to take the overall lead from Mark Cavendish.
Advertising
The Uno-X man beat Jan Hirt at the top of the short final climb at Qurayyat.
The 23-year-old Charmig is now four seconds ahead of Czech Hirt at the top of the overall standings, with Portugal's Rui Costa eight seconds further back.
Cavendish struggled on a difficult day for the sprinters, finishing 82nd on the stage to slip down the rankings.
Sunday's fourth and penultimate stage is a 119.5km ride from Al Sifah to Muscat.
© 2022 AFP